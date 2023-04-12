Global Extruded Snacks Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company's Extruded Snacks Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, April 12, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Extruded Snacks Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the extruded snacks global market. As per TBRC’s extruded snacks global market forecast, the extruded snacks global market size is expected to reach $76.87 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.6%.

The huge growth in disposable income is significantly contributing to the growth of extruded snacks industry. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest extruded snacks industry share. Major players in the extruded snacks industry include General Mills Inc., ITC Limited, Calbee Inc., Kellogg Company, Campbell Soup Company, JFC International, Old Dutch Foods Inc., Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV.

Extruded Snacks Global Market Segments

1) By Type: Simply Extruded, Expanded, Co-Extruded

2) By Product: Potato, Corn, Rice, Tapioca, Mixed Grains, Other Products

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Other Distribution Channels

Extruded snacks are food items made through an extrusion process using cereal flour or starches as raw materials. Extruded snacks are formed of mixed components that are either pressed through a mould or meticulously cut.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Extruded Snacks Market Trends

4. Extruded Snacks Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Extruded Snacks Market Size And Growth Rate

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

