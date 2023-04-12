Juice Concentrates Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Juice Concentrates Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Juice Concentrates Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the juice concentrates market. As per TBRC’s juice concentrates market forecast, the global juice concentrates market is expected to grow to $75.21 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5%.

The rise in consumer preference for convenient food and beverage products are driving the growth of the juice concentrates industry. North America is expected to hold the largest juice concentrates industry share. Major players in the juice concentrates industry include Flingo Foods And Agro P. Ltd., IPRONA SpA, Kanegrade Limited, Kerry Group, Ingredion Incorporated, SunOpta Inc., NW Naturals, Inc., Tricom Fruit Products Limited.

Juice Concentrates Market Segments

1) By Type: Fruit, Vegetables

2) By Nature: Organic Juice Concentrate, Conventional Juice Concentrate

3) By Form: Clear Concentrate, Powdered Concentrate, Frozen Concentrate

4) By Application: Beverages, Soups and Sauces, Dairy, Bakery and Confectionery, Other Applications

5) By End Use: Food Industry, Beverage Industry, Foodservice, Retail/Household

Juice concentrates refer to fruit and vegetable juices that are low in water content and may offer some essential nutrients such as vitamins and minerals to promote good health. The juice concentrates are used to concentrate nutrients in fruit and vegetable juices to promote health benefits, reduce bacterial growth by extracting the water to increase the shelf life of juices, and to cut packaging, storage, and transportation costs of juices.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Juice Concentrates Market Trends

4. Juice Concentrates Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Juice Concentrates Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix



