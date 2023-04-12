Global Textured Vegetable Protein Forecast Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Manufacturers

Textured Vegetable Protein Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, April 12, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Textured Vegetable Protein Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the textured vegetable protein market. As per TBRC’s textured vegetable protein market forecast, the textured vegetable protein market size is expected to reach $2.34 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.82%.

The growth in the textured vegetable protein market is due to growing demand for plant-based ingredients. North America region is expected to hold the largest textured vegetable protein industry share. Major textured vegetable protein manufacturers include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, DuPont, Roquette Frères.

Textured Vegetable Protein Market Segments

• By Product Type: Textured Soy Protein, Textured Wheat Protein, Textured Pea Protein, Other Product Types

• By Nature: Organic, Conventional

• By Application: Food Products, Animal Nutrition/Pet Food

• By Geography: The global textured vegetable protein industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Textured vegetable protein is a soybean-derived synthetic protein used to firm up burger patties, frankfurters, and other products. Tissued vegetable protein is used as a high-protein, low-cost, and functional dietary component to replace meat products or as a meat substitute.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Textured Vegetable Protein Market Trends

4. Textured Vegetable Protein Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Textured Vegetable Protein Market Value And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

