Inductor Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Inductor Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the inductor market. As per TBRC’s inductor market forecast, the inductor market is expected to grow to $5.32 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.30%.

The rising adoption of electric vehicles is expected to boost the growth of the inductor industry going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest inductor industry share. Major players in the inductor industry include TDK Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd., Vishay Intertechnonogy Inc., Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd., Chilisin Electronics Corp.

Inductor Market Segments

1) By Type: Film Type, Multilayered, Wire Wound, Molded

2) By Inductance: Fixed Inductors, Variable Inductors

3) By Core Type: Air Core, Ferromagnetic/Ferrite Core, Iron Core

4) By Application: Power Applications, High-Frequency Applications, General Circuits

5) By End User Vertical: Automotive, Industrial, RF And Telecommunication, Military And Defense, Consumer Electronics, Transmission And Distribution, Healthcare

An inductor, also known as a choke or reactor, stores energy in a magnetic field when an electrical current flows through it. It is a passive two-terminal electrical component that consists of a coil of wire wrapped around a core. It is primarily used in power electronic circuits for energy storage.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Inductor Market Trends

4. Inductor Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Inductor Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix



