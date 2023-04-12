Gas Phase Filtration Market Size, Share, Trends And Growth Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Gas Phase Filtration Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 12, 2023
The Business Research Company’s “Gas Phase Filtration Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the gas phase filtration market. As per TBRC’s gas phase filtration market forecast, the gas phase filtration market size is expected to grow to $2.42 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.9%.
The growth in the gas phase filtration industry is due to growing concerns due to air pollution. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest gas phase filtration market share. Major players in the gas phase filtration industry include Camfil Group, American Air Filter Company Inc., Donaldson Company Inc., Freudenberg Group, Clarcor Inc.
Gas Phase Filtration Market Segments
• By Type: Packed Bed Filters, Combination Filters
• By Filter: Granular Activated Carbon, Potassium Permanganate, Impregnated Activated Carbon
• By End User: Pulp And Paper Industry, Chemicals And Petrochemicals Industry, Metals And Mining Industry, Food And Beverages Industry, Healthcare Industry, Utilities Industry, Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry, Other End Users
• By Geography: The global gas phase filtration industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Gas phase filtration is the process of removing harmful gases from the air using chemical substances. A sorbent is a substance that absorbs chemicals and removes them from the air. The process cleans the air and protects against corrosion and harmful odors. The gas phase filtration method is used to remove hazardous gases from the air.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Gas Phase Filtration Market Trends
4. Gas Phase Filtration Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Gas Phase Filtration Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
