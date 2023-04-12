Oilfield Chemicals Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Oilfield Chemicals Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Oilfield Chemicals Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the oilfield chemicals market. As per TBRC’s oilfield chemicals market forecast, the oilfield chemicals market size is expected to reach $41.92 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.67%.

An increase in oil production and exploration is expected to propel the oilfield chemicals industry going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest oilfield chemicals industry share. Major players in the oilfield chemicals industry include Albemarle Corporation, Baker Hughes Company, Solvay S.A., Halliburton, Kemira Oyj, The Lubrizol Corporation, Stepan Company.

Oilfield Chemicals Market Segments

1) By Type: Polymers, Corrosion And Scale Inhibitors, Demulsifiers, Surfactants, Gellants And Viscosifiers, Other Types

2) By Location: Onshore, Offshore

3) By Application: Drilling, Cementing, Enhanced Oil Recovery, Production Chemicals, Well Stimulation, Workover And Completion

Oilfield chemicals refer to chemical compounds of speciality chemicals that are used to improve oil recovery, protect from corrosion, optimize drilling, prevent mud loss in different geological formations, and stabilize drilling fluid in high-temperature and high-pressure environments.

