Industrial Foam Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Industrial Foam Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the industrial foam market. As per TBRC’s industrial foam market forecast, the industrial foam market size is expected to reach $83.61 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.0%.

Growing demand for energy-efficient and lightweight materials is expected to propel the industrial foam industry. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest industrial foam industry share. Major players in the industrial foam industry include Covestro AG, BASF SE, Dow Inc., Huntsman Corporation, Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Saint-Gobain, Chemtura Corporation, Recticel N.V, Rogers Corporation.

Industrial Foam Market Segments

1) By Foam Type: Flexible, Rigid

2) By Resin Type: Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Polyolefin, Phenolic, PET, Other Resin Types

3) By End-Use: Building And Construction, HVAC, Industrial Pipe Insulation, Marine, Aerospace, Industrial Cold Storage, Others End-Uses

Industrial foam is an expanded plastic and rubber created by forcing gas bubbles into a polymer material. Industrial foam is highly-efficient for insulation against water, air, chemical substances, and adhesives. Industrial foam is used as padding for several consumer and business products, such as mattresses, furniture, car interiors, carpet underlay, and packaging.

