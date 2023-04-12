IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

Fixed Asset Management Software Market Size, Share, Scope, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Fixed Asset Management Software Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

Fixed Asset Management Software Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Fixed Asset Management Software Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032”
— The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 12, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Fixed Asset Management Software Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the fixed asset management software industry. As per TBRC’s fixed asset management software market forecast, the fixed asset management software market size is expected to grow to $5.87 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.2%.

The growth in the fixed asset management software market is due to increasing demand for fixed assets over multiple verticals. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest fixed asset management software market share. Major players in the fixed asset management software industry include International Business Machines Corporation, Infor, Tracet, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle.

Fixed Asset Management Software Market Segments
• By Component: Software, Services
• By Deployment Type: On-Premises, Cloud
• By Organization Size: Large enterprises, Small- & medium-sized enterprises
• By End Users: Energy and utilities, Manufacturing, IT, Telecom and media, Transportation and logistics, Healthcare and life science, Others end users (BFSI, retail, and government)
• By Geography: The global fixed asset management software industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Fixed asset management software refers to software developed to track the MRO (Maintenance, repair, and operations) lifecycle and maintain depreciation values on assets such as land, buildings, automobiles, furniture, office equipment, computers, and other non-cash things. Fixed asset management software's primary goal is to reduce lost inventory, equipment failures, and downtime and enhance the asset's lifetime value.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Fixed Asset Management Software Market Trends
4. Fixed Asset Management Software Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Fixed Asset Management Software Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

