Speech And Voice Recognition Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 12, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Speech And Voice Recognition Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the speech and voice recognition market. As per TBRC’s speech and voice recognition global market forecast, the global speech and voice recognition market is expected to grow to $28.72 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 19.8.

Increasing consumer demand for smart devices is expected to propel the growth of the speech and voice recognition industry going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest speech and voice recognition industry share. Major players in the speech and voice recognition industry include Apple, Microsoft, IBM Corporation, Amazon, Baidu, iFLYTEK, Sensory, Advanced Voice Recognition Systems, Raytheon Company.

Speech And Voice Recognition Market Segments

1) By Function: Speech Recognition, Voice Recognition

2) By Deployment Mode: On Cloud, On-Premises or Embedded

3) By End-Use: Automotive, Enterprise, Consumer, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Government, Retail, Healthcare, Other End Uses

Speech and voice recognition refer to the capability of a device or software to recognize spoken words and translate them into legible text. It enables to communicate with a machine or computer that can understand what a person is saying and reply to commands or questions. The speech and recognition is used to convert spoken words into text using closed captions.

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Speech And Voice Recognition Market Trends

4. Speech And Voice Recognition Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Speech And Voice Recognition Market Size And Growth Rate

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

