Global DNA And Gene Chip Market Is Expected To Grow At More Than 12% Rate Through The Forecast Period

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “DNA And Gene Chip Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the DNA and gene chip market. As per TBRC’s DNA and gene chip market forecast, the DNA and gene chip market size is expected to reach $11.71 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.4%.

The growth in the DNA and gene chip global market is due to rising demand for early cancer detection. North America region is expected to hold the largest DNA and gene chip market share. Major DNA and gene chip companies include Perkin Elmer Inc., Illumina Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Macrogen Inc., Agilent Technologies.

DNA And Gene Chip Market Segments

• By Type: Oligonucleotide DNA (o-DNA), Complementary DNA (c-DNA), Other Types

• By Application: Cancer Diagnostics, Gene Expression, Proteomics, Genomics, Drug Discovery, Agrigenomics, Other Applications

• By End User: Academic And Government Research Institutes, Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals And Diagnostics Centers, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global DNA and gene chip industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A DNA and gene chip is a microchip that contains microscopic DNA probes attached to a solid surface that can identify DNA from test samples and make up half of the DNA double helix. If the test sample of DNA has the mutation, then the DNA will not bind properly to the sequence on the chip. The DNA and gene chip is used to measure the expression levels of genes or to ascertain whether a particular person's DNA has mutations in genes which are variations in DNA which can cause ailments.

