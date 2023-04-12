Global High Voltage Electric Heater Market Is Projected To Grow At A 21% Rate Through The Forecast Period

High Voltage Electric Heater Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “High Voltage Electric Heater Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the high voltage electric heater market. As per TBRC’s high voltage electric heater market forecast, the high voltage electric heater market size is expected to reach $4.64 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 21.3%.

The increasing demand for electric vehicles is driving the growth of the high voltage electric heater industry. North America is expected to hold the largest high voltage electric heater industry share. Major players in the high voltage electric heater industry include BorgWarner Inc., Eberspächer Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG, Webasto SE, Woory Corporation, Mahle Gmbh, DBK Group.

High Voltage Electric Heater Market Segments

1) By Type: Air Heaters, Coolant Heaters

2) By Heating Potential: Up to 4 KW, 4-7 KW, Above 7 KW

3) By Vehicle: Passenger Cars, LCVs, HCVs

4) By Vehicle Technology: Battery Electric Vehicles, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles

High voltage electric heater refers to a machine that can withstand high voltage, produce heat using electrical energy, and disperse it by convection and radiation. The high voltage electric heater is ideal for heating plug-in hybrids and battery electric automobiles. It is used to produce heat from DC electric power with essentially minimal losses.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. High Voltage Electric Heater Market Trends

4. High Voltage Electric Heater Market Drivers And Restraints

5. High Voltage Electric Heater Market Size And Growth Rate

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

