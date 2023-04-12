Global Starter Cultures Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

The Business Research Company’s “Starter Cultures Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the starter cultures market. As per TBRC’s starter cultures market forecast, the global starter cultures market is expected to grow to $1.62 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.8%.

Increase in demand for dairy products is driving the growth of the starter cultures industry. Europe is expected to hold the largest starter cultures industry share. Major players in the starter cultures industry include Chr. Hansen A/S, Lactina Ltd., Lallemand Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Sacco System, LB Bulgaricum, International Flavors & Fragrances.

Starter Cultures Market Segments
1) By Microorganism: Bacteria, Yeast, Molds
2) By Composition: Multi-strain Mix, Single strain, Multi-strain
3) By Form: Freeze-Dried, Frozen
4) By Application: Dairy and Dairy Products, Meat and Seafood, Alcoholic Beverages, Other Applications

Starter culture refers to the preparation of living microorganisms that include a single type or a mixture of two or more microorganisms. It provide foods with specific sensory and nutritional characteristics, and potential health benefits and ensure their safety when added to fermented foods. It is used to assist the initiation of fermentation and bring about desired and predictable changes in the production of various food products.

