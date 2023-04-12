Global Dental Flap Surgery Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Competitors

The Business Research Company's Dental Flap Surgery Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, April 12, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Dental Flap Surgery Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the dental flap surgery market. As per TBRC’s dental flap surgery market forecast, the dental flap surgery global market size is expected to reach $6.54 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.92%.

The growth in the dental flap surgery global market is due to rise in the prevalence of periodontitis disease. North America region is expected to hold the largest dental flap surgery industry share. Major the dental flap surgery companies include Aspen Dental Management, Inc., Coast Dental and Orthodontics, Great Expressions Dental Centers, Apollo White Dental, American Dental Partners Inc.

Dental Flap Surgery Market Segments

• By Flap Type: Trapezoidal Flap, Triangular Flap, Envelope Flap, Semilunar Flap, Pedicle Flap

• By Incision Type: Horizontal, Vertical

• By Technique: Modified Widman Flap, Undisplaced Flap, Apically Displaced Flap

• By End-User: Hospitals, Dental Clinics

• By Geography: The global dental flap surgery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Dental flap surgery is a procedure that involves making tiny incisions in the gum to separate it from the bone so that the underlying tooth structures can be exposed and cleaned. Dental flap surgery is used to treat gum disease in which the bones that support human teeth are damaged.

