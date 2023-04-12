Gaming Chair Market Size is Projected to Reach US$ 1.8 Billion by 2028, Industry CAGR 6.8% | IMARC Group

Gaming Chair Market 2023-2028

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖.’ the global gaming chair market size reached US$ 1.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during 2023-2028.

A gaming chair is a type of chair designed specifically for gamers to enhance their comfort and performance during gaming sessions. Gaming chairs are typically designed with features, such as adjustable height, backrest, and armrests, as well as additional features, including built-in speakers, vibration, and even massage functionality. Gaming chairs are designed to provide gamers with ergonomic support and comfort during long gaming sessions, which can help prevent back and neck pain and improve posture. The features of gaming chairs such as adjustable armrests and backrests can improve a gamer's performance and reaction time. Gaming chairs are available in a variety of styles, colors, and designs, and are used by both casual and professional gamers. They are often considered a must-have accessory for serious gamers who want to maximize their gaming experience.

𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The significantly expanding gaming industry represents a key factor driving the market growth across the globe. This is primarily attributed to the increasing demand from gamers to improve their comfort and performance during long gaming sessions. In line with this, the increasing popularity of e-sports, coupled with professional gamers competing in tournaments is contributing to the growth of the market. Other factors, such as advancements in technology, the rise of remote work culture, and increasing disposable income, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The competitive landscape of the global gaming chair market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

• Ace Casual Furniture

• AKRacing

• Arozzi North America,

• Corsair Gaming Inc.

• DXRacer

• GT Omega Racing Ltd

• Impakt S.A.

• noblechairs

• Secretlab

• Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd.

• ThunderX3

• Vertagear Inc.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The report has segmented the gaming chair market on the basis of type, material, price, distribution channel, end user and region.

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• PC Gaming Chair

• Hybrid Gaming Chair

• Platform Gaming Chair

• Others

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥:

• PU Leather

• PVC Leather

• Others

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞:

• High-Range

• Medium-Range

• Low-Range

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:

• Residential

• Commercial

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 (𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐)

• 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

