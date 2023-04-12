Electronic Adhesives Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Electronic Adhesives Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Electronic Adhesives Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the electronic adhesives market. As per TBRC’s electronic adhesives global market forecast, the electronic adhesives market size is expected to reach $6.15 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.2%.

Increasing demand for smartphones is expected to propel the growth of the electronic adhesives industry going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest electronic adhesives market share. Major players in the electronic adhesives industry include 3M Company, Dymax Corporation, The DOW Chemical Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller Company, BASF SE.

Electronic Adhesives Market Segments

1) By Resin Type: Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Other Resin Type

2) By Type: Non Conductive, Electrically Conductive, Thermally Conductive, Ultra Violet Curing

3) By Form: Liquid, Paste, Solid

4) By Application: Thermal Management, Conformal Coatings, Encapsulation, Surface Mounting, Wire Tacking, Soldering, Underfills, Sealing, Constructional

5) By End Use: Mobiles And Telecommunication Devices, Desktops And Networks, Televisions, Home Appliances, Automotive Electronics, Aerospace Electronics, Analytical And Measurement Instruments, Other End Uses

Electronic adhesives refer to the glue that is part of the electronic components used in the manufacture and assembly of electronic circuits and products. Electronic adhesives are used in surface-mounting, assembling substrates on printed circuit boards (PCB) and semiconductors, potting and encapsulations, and manufacturing and assembly of electronic circuits and products.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Electronic Adhesives Market Trends

4. Electronic Adhesives Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Electronic Adhesives Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

