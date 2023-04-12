Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Growth Drivers, Trends, And Companies
The Business Research Company's Healthcare Fraud Detection Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Healthcare Fraud Detection Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the healthcare fraud detection industry. As per TBRC’s healthcare fraud detection market forecast, the healthcare fraud detection market size is expected to reach $7.74 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 28.9%.
The growth in the healthcare fraud detection market is due to rise in fraudulent events in the healthcare industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest healthcare fraud detection industry share. Major healthcare fraud detection companies include International Business Machines Corporation, Cotiviti Inc., Fair Isaac and Company, SAS Institute, CGI Inc., DXC Technology.
Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Segments
By Type: Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics
By Model: On-premise Delivery, On-demand Delivery
By Component: Services, Software
By Application: Insurance Claims Review, Payment Integrity
By End User: Healthcare Payers, Government Agencies, Other end-users
By Geography: The global healthcare fraud detection market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Healthcare fraud detection is a collection of actions taken to prevent someone from obtaining patient data or property under false pretenses, which includes account auditing and detective investigation. It is used to promote transparency and accountability, to assess risk by identifying data usage, to detect, prevent, and manage suspicious fraud, waste, and abuse, and to reduce leakage of sensitive information such as patient medical records and other credentials.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Trends
4. Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
