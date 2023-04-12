Cyber Situational Awareness Market Size, Share And Industry Trends Analysis For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Cyber Situational Awareness Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Cyber Situational Awareness Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the cyber situational awareness global market. As per TBRC’s cyber situational awareness market forecast, the cyber situational awareness market size is expected to reach $151.91 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 22.3%.

The growth in the cyber situational awareness global market is due to increasing instances of cyberattacks and online fraudulent activities. North America region is expected to hold the largest cyber situational awareness market share. Major cyber situational awareness companies include International Business Machines Corporation, Verint, Marklogic Corporation, Firemon LLC, Honeywell International Inc., DXC Technology.

Cyber Situational Awareness Market Segments

• By Type: Network Forensics, Network Traffic Analysis, DNS Threat Analysis, Network Detection and Response, Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnosis, Intrusion Detection System, Intrusion Prevention System, Other Types

• By Component: Solution, Services

• By Deployment Type: On Premise, Cloud

• By Organization Size: Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

• By Industry Vertical: BFSI, Military and Defense, Healthcare, Aerospace, Marine Security, Automotive, Mining and Oil and Gas, IT and Telecom, Government Agencies

• By Geography: The global cyber situational awareness market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cyber situational awareness is the immediate knowledge of friendly, adversarial, and other relevant information about activities in and through cyberspace. It enables an accurate perception of an enterprise's security posture and threat environment.

