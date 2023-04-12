Well Casing And Cementing Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Well Casing And Cementing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Well Casing And Cementing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the well casing and cementing market. As per TBRC’s well casing and cementing market forecast, the well casing and cementing market size is expected to reach $13.79 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.89%.
The increasing demand for oil and natural gas is expected to propel the well casing and cementing industry going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest well casing and cementing industry share. Major players in the well casing and cementing industry include Halliburton Company, Schlumberger Limited, Baker Hughes Company, Weatherford International PLC., NOV Inc., Tenaris S A, Vallourec
Well Casing And Cementing Market Segments
1) By Type: Casing, Cementing
2) By Operation: Primary Cementing, Remedial Cementing, Other Operations
3) By Applications: Onshore, Offshore
The well casing and cementing refer to the process of pumping cement slurry to the annulus that is between the casing and the wellbore. This is known as primary cementing. The objective is to form a cement sheath that will ensure support and protect the casing. The well casing and cementing is used in the lining and sealing of wells that help to stop the penetration of water into the oil and gas wells.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Well Casing And Cementing Market Trends
4. Well Casing And Cementing Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Well Casing And Cementing Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
