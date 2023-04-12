Food Fortifying Agents Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Worth, Trends And Drivers
The Business Research Company’s Food Fortifying Agents Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Food Fortifying Agents Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the food fortifying agents market. As per TBRC’s food fortifying agents market forecast, the food fortifying agents market size is expected to reach $158.35 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.26%.
The growth in the food fortifying agents market is due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest food fortifying agents industry share. Major food fortifying agents manufacturers include Royal DSM, Chr. Hansen A/S, BASF SE, DuPont, Tate & Lyle PLC., Ingredion Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company.
Food Fortifying Agents Market Segments
•By Type: Minerals, Vitamins, Lipids, Carbohydrates, Proteins And Amino Acids, Prebiotics, Probiotics, Other Types
•By Process: Powder Enrichment, Premixes And Coatings, Drum Drying, Dusting, Spray Drying Under Microencapsulation Process
•By Application: Cereals And Cereal-Based Products, Dairy And Dairy-Based Products, Fats And Oils, Bulk Food Items, Beverages, Infant Formula, Dietary Supplements, Other Applications
•By Geography: The global food fortifying agents industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Food fortifying agents are used to increase the nutritional value of food by supplementing it with micronutrients. Food fortification is a low-risk, low-cost method of improving diets and preventing and controlling micronutrient deficiencies.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Food Fortifying Agents Market Trends
4. Food Fortifying Agents Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Food Fortifying Agents Market Value And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
