Genomics In Cancer Care Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Genomics In Cancer Care Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the genomics in cancer care market. As per TBRC’s genomics in cancer care market forecast, the genomics in cancer care market size is expected to reach $27.78 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.6%.

Growing demand for cancer diagnostics is expected to propel genomics in the cancer care market. North America is expected to hold the largest genomics in cancer care market share. Major players in the genomics in cancer care industry include Illumina Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Qiagen NV, Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Genomics In Cancer Care Market Segments

1) By Product Type: Instruments, Consumables, Services

2) By Technology: PCR (?Polymerase Chain Reaction), MicroArrays, Genome Sequencing, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Diagnostics, Personalized Medicine, Drug Discovery And Development, Research

4) By End-user: Hospitals, Government Institutes, Research Facilities

Genomics in cancer care refers to the examination of all variations in DNA sequence and gene expression between tumor cells and healthy host cells to recognize the patients' genetic backgrounds to provide better cancer treatment. Genomics in cancer care is used to detect cancer-causing mutations, enhance tumor-specific diagnostic techniques and treatment plans, enable precision medicine research and drug development, and allow the development of targeted therapies to offer personalized medicines to patients suffering from various types of cancers.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Genomics In Cancer Care Market Trends

4. Genomics In Cancer Care Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Genomics In Cancer Care Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

