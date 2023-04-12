SHOPLINE launches in UK with new London office as European headquarters

SHOPLINE UK

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SHOPLINE, Asia’s leading commerce services platform for selling on social today announces the next stage of its global expansion journey with the launch of its European headquarters in London. This follows a US$182 million Series B deal inked in the last quarter of 2022.

With the global headquarters in Singapore and regional offices, in Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, and Australia SHOPLINE is providing sellers of all sizes the opportunity to succeed anywhere.

Deepak Anand, General Manager of SHOPLINE UK said; “We are super excited to launch SHOPLINE in the UK at a time when changing customer preferences are requiring merchants to be increasingly agile. Selling directly on social media has rewritten the e-commerce playbook on how brands are engaging with their customers. As a global talent hub, London is the perfect fit for SHOPLINE to lead the transformation of European retail while enabling unique shopping experiences that are supporting our customer’s commerce vision.”

With 500,000+ brands and over 2,000 employees worldwide, SHOPLINE has become a leader in cross-border selling, payments, marketing, and logistics. Founded in Hong Kong in 2013, key investors to date have included San Francisco-based 500 Startups, Alibaba Hong Kong Entrepreneurs Fund, Singapore-based venture capital firm Golden Equator Capital and Hong Kong-based CDIB Capital.

Also joining SHOPLINE’s UK team is David Meakin, Head of Partnerships; “ Merchants want to be able to innovate at speed and provide best-in-class, truly holistic experiences to their customers, no matter how or where they interact with the brand. Asia has pioneered a boom in selling on social alongside world-class supplier networks and extensive logistics infrastructure. This has driven the demand for a single platform that can effectively manage every customer touch point and we are thrilled to be able to provide our regional know-how with our local partner ecosystem.”

SHOPLINE has partnered with Meta (Facebook and Instagram), Google, TikTok, and Amazon to bring a seamless omnichannel experience to merchants for shopping and ads. Boasting advanced influencer and dynamic customer segmentation features it has a robust and extensive native toolkit for brands to leverage; as well as an API-first approach to its architecture for added flexibility, with seamless integrations into the SHOPLINE platform. It is now easier than ever before to bridge the gap between physical stores, ecommerce sites, social media, and marketplaces to quickly generate actionable insights and long-lasting growth for brands.

The official launch of the new headquarters in London today signifies a crucial step in SHOPLINE’s ongoing global expansion strategy. With teams based in prime locations throughout Asia SHOPLINE has become the best solution for sellers wanting to succeed by leveraging high-growth channels and who are looking for alternatives to existing legacy solutions. The months ahead will see the London-based team roll out the SHOPLINE UK platform for domestic and cross-border commerce ushering in a new beginning for those who are looking to reach more shoppers with unmatched customer experiences.



About SHOPLINE:

Founded in 2013 and a member of the Silicon Valley-based 500 Startups accelerator in 2014, SHOPLINE is Asia's leading solution for sellers with offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Taiwan, and Australia. SHOPLINE prioritises its merchants and aims to support brands of all sizes and across different industry verticals to achieve local and international growth. To date, SHOPLINE has helped over 500,000 brands scale their retail businesses. For more information, visit http://uk.shopline.com