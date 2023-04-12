Digital Inks Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Digital Inks Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Digital Inks Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the digital inks market. As per TBRC’s digital inks market forecast, the digital inks market is expected to grow to $4.52 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.3%.

The increase in demand for the ceramic tiles industry is expected to propel the growth of the digital ink industry going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest digital inks industry share. Major players in the digital inks industry include Sun Chemical, Nazdar, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, Marabu GmbH & Co. KG, Sensient Technologies Corporation.

Digital Inks Market Segments

1) By Formulation: Solvent-based, Water-based, UV-cured, Other Formulations

2) By Substrate: Plastics, Textile, Ceramics & Glass, Paper

3) By Technology Type: Electrography, Ink-Jet

4) By Application: Advertising & Promotion, Ceramic Tiles Printing, Clothing & Household Textiles, Packaging, Publication, Glass Printing, Others Applications

Digital ink refers to a form of technology that allows handwriting and drawings to be added to papers electronically and viewed on a monitor screen. A digital ink system employs a special digital pen or stylus to capture what is scribbled on digital paper electronically. These inks combine a water-based solvent with UV ink technology.

