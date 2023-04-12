Veterinary Point Of Care Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Worth, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Veterinary Point Of Care Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Veterinary Point Of Care Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the veterinary point of care diagnostics market. As per TBRC’s veterinary point of care diagnostics market forecast, the veterinary point of care diagnostics market size is expected to reach $2.59 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.52%.

The growth in the veterinary point of care diagnostics market is due to increasing companion animal population. North America region is expected to hold the largest veterinary point of care diagnostics industry share. Major veterinary point of care diagnostics companies include Zoetis Inc., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Heska Corporation, Virbac, NeuroLogica Corporation.

Veterinary Point Of Care Diagnostics Market Segments

• By Product: Consumables, Reagents, and Kits, Instruments and Devices

• By Animal Type: Companion Animals, Livestock Animals

• By Disease: Infectious Diseases, Metabolic Diseases, Other Diseases

• By Technology: Immunodiagnostics, Clinical Biochemistry, Molecular Diagnostics, Hematology, Urinalysis, Other Technologies

• By End User: Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Hospitals and Academic Institutes, Home Care Settings

• By Geography: The global veterinary point of care diagnostics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Veterinary point-of-care diagnostics are used in real-time animal health diagnostics, providing clinically meaningful information in clinical practice without relying on clinical laboratory results. It shortens the turnaround time (TAT) of animal test results for clinicians and patients in the prescribed treatment course.

