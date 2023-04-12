Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Size, Share, Research, Trends And Drivers For The Forecast Period

Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 12, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market. As per TBRC’s veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market forecast, the veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is expected to grow to $45.90 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7%.

The growth in the veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is due to rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing global industry share. Major veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing comapnies include BioMérieux SA, Becton Dickinson and Company, Synbiosis, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bruker Corporation, Condalab.

Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Segments

• By Product Type: Disks And Plates, Culture Media, Accessories And Consumables, Automated AST (Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test) Instruments

• By Animal Type: Livestock Animals, Companion Animals

• By End-Use: Veterinary Reference Lab, Veterinary Research Institutes, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing refers to a critical tool for the veterinarian in choosing the best drug to treat bacterial infections in animals. Veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing is used to provide a treatment history, including any previously used specific antibiotics as well as any clinical background that might have an impact on the patient's typical bacterial flora.

