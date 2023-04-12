IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

Global Cognitive Analytics Market Is Projected To Grow At A 36% Rate Through The Forecast Period

The Business Research Company’s Cognitive Analytics Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

Cognitive Analytics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Cognitive Analytics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032 ”
— The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Cognitive Analytics Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the cognitive analytics market. As per TBRC’s cognitive analytics market forecast, the cognitive analytics market is expected to grow to $24.95 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 36.9%.

The growing usage of cloud technology is expected to propel the growth of the cognitive analytics industry going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest cognitive analytics market share. Major players in the cognitive analytics industry include IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAS Institute, Cisco Systems, IPsoft, Amazon Web Services.

Cognitive Analytics Market Segments
1) By Component: Tools, Services
2) By Technology Type: Natural Language Processing (NLP), Machine Learning, Automated Reasoning, Technology Snapshot
3) By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud
4) By Application: Asset Maintenance, Fraud and Risk Management, Customer Analysis and Personalization, Sales and Marketing Management, Supply Chain Management, Other Application
5) By End Users: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Telecommunications and IT, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics, Other Industries

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8183&type=smp

Cognitive analytics refers to an analytical strategy used to identify business possibilities, assess new trends, streamline procedures, lower risk, adjust to changing circumstances, and address urgent process-related problems immediately. The primary purpose of cognitive analytics is to provide an intelligent technology analysis that incorporates a variety of analytic methods to examine massive data sets and provide unstructured data structures.

Read More On The Cognitive Analytics Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cognitive-analytics-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Cognitive Analytics Market Trends
4. Cognitive Analytics Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Cognitive Analytics Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix


Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Cognitive Assessment And Training Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cognitive-assessment-and-training-global-market-report

Business Analytics & Enterprise Software Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/business-analytics-enterprise-software-global-market-report

Big Data And Analytics Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/big-data-and-analytics-global-market-report

Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Global Cognitive Analytics Market Is Projected To Grow At A 36% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
Polyolefin Pipes Market Size, Share, Revenue And Growth Trends For 2023-2032
Molded Interconnect Device (MID) Market Size, Share, Industry Trends For 2023-2032
Hemostats Market Size, Industry Share And Growth Trends Analysis For The Forecast Period
View All Stories From This Author