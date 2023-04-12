Global Cognitive Analytics Market Is Projected To Grow At A 36% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Cognitive Analytics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Cognitive Analytics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032 ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Cognitive Analytics Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the cognitive analytics market. As per TBRC’s cognitive analytics market forecast, the cognitive analytics market is expected to grow to $24.95 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 36.9%.

The growing usage of cloud technology is expected to propel the growth of the cognitive analytics industry going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest cognitive analytics market share. Major players in the cognitive analytics industry include IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAS Institute, Cisco Systems, IPsoft, Amazon Web Services.

Cognitive Analytics Market Segments

1) By Component: Tools, Services

2) By Technology Type: Natural Language Processing (NLP), Machine Learning, Automated Reasoning, Technology Snapshot

3) By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

4) By Application: Asset Maintenance, Fraud and Risk Management, Customer Analysis and Personalization, Sales and Marketing Management, Supply Chain Management, Other Application

5) By End Users: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Telecommunications and IT, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics, Other Industries

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8183&type=smp

Cognitive analytics refers to an analytical strategy used to identify business possibilities, assess new trends, streamline procedures, lower risk, adjust to changing circumstances, and address urgent process-related problems immediately. The primary purpose of cognitive analytics is to provide an intelligent technology analysis that incorporates a variety of analytic methods to examine massive data sets and provide unstructured data structures.

Read More On The Cognitive Analytics Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cognitive-analytics-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Cognitive Analytics Market Trends

4. Cognitive Analytics Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Cognitive Analytics Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix



Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Cognitive Assessment And Training Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cognitive-assessment-and-training-global-market-report

Business Analytics & Enterprise Software Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/business-analytics-enterprise-software-global-market-report

Big Data And Analytics Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/big-data-and-analytics-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model