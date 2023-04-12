Global Cognitive Analytics Market Is Projected To Grow At A 36% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s Cognitive Analytics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Cognitive Analytics Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the cognitive analytics market. As per TBRC’s cognitive analytics market forecast, the cognitive analytics market is expected to grow to $24.95 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 36.9%.
The growing usage of cloud technology is expected to propel the growth of the cognitive analytics industry going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest cognitive analytics market share. Major players in the cognitive analytics industry include IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAS Institute, Cisco Systems, IPsoft, Amazon Web Services.
Cognitive Analytics Market Segments
1) By Component: Tools, Services
2) By Technology Type: Natural Language Processing (NLP), Machine Learning, Automated Reasoning, Technology Snapshot
3) By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud
4) By Application: Asset Maintenance, Fraud and Risk Management, Customer Analysis and Personalization, Sales and Marketing Management, Supply Chain Management, Other Application
5) By End Users: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Telecommunications and IT, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics, Other Industries
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8183&type=smp
Cognitive analytics refers to an analytical strategy used to identify business possibilities, assess new trends, streamline procedures, lower risk, adjust to changing circumstances, and address urgent process-related problems immediately. The primary purpose of cognitive analytics is to provide an intelligent technology analysis that incorporates a variety of analytic methods to examine massive data sets and provide unstructured data structures.
Read More On The Cognitive Analytics Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cognitive-analytics-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Cognitive Analytics Market Trends
4. Cognitive Analytics Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Cognitive Analytics Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
