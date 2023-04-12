Global Sarcoma Drugs Market to Witness Robust Expansion in Coming Years: Insights and Forecast

Sarcoma Drugs Market - AMR

Alarming rise in the awareness among the people regarding soft tissue sarcoma leads to the growth of the sarcoma drugs market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Sarcoma is a type of cancer that originates in the cells of connective tissue, such as bones, muscles, cartilage, and fat. Treatment of sarcoma typically involves a combination of surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy.

𝐒𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐚 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 –

The global sarcoma drugs market size was valued at $1,127.0 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $2,497.1 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031.

• CAGR: 4.7%

• Current Market Size: USD 41.7 Billion

• Forecast Growing Region: APAC

• Largest Market: North America

• Projection Time: 2021- 2031

• Base Year: 2021

On the basis of treatment, the chemotherapy segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global sarcoma drugs market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the targeted drug therapy segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

In terms of end user, the hospital and clinics segment held the major market share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global sarcoma drugs market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. In addition, the hospital and clinics segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. The report also includes segments such as cancer research center.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 –

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐚 𝐝𝐫𝐮𝐠𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company,

• Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc.,

• Hoffmann-La Roche AG.,

• Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited.,

• AgonOX, Inc.

• Eisai Co., Ltd.

