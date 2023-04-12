Global Cloud Gaming Market Is Projected To Grow At Almost 45% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s Cloud Gaming Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Cloud Gaming Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the cloud gaming market. As per TBRC’s cloud gaming market forecast, the cloud gaming market size is expected to reach $43.19 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 44.9%.
The growth in the cloud gaming industry is due to rising penetration of the internet. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest cloud gaming market share. Major cloud gaming companies include Amazon Inc., Google Inc., Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation.
Cloud Gaming Market Segments
• By Gaming Type: Video Streaming, File Streaming
• By Offering: Infrastructure, Game Platform Services
• By Device: Smartphones, Tablets, Gaming Consoles, PCs and Laptops, Smart TVs, Head-Mounted Displays
• By End User: Casual Gamers, Avid Gamers, Hardcore Gamers
• By Geography: The global cloud gaming industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Cloud gaming refers to a game that is stored on a business server rather than the player's PC or device. It is a streaming service that offers high-quality content at the expense of server and internet bandwidth.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Cloud Gaming Market Trends
4. Cloud Gaming Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Cloud Gaming Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
