Water Filters Market Size, Share Analysis And Growth Trends For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Water Filters Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the water filters market. As per TBRC’s water filters market forecast, the water filters market size is expected to grow to $18.74 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.5%.

The growth in the water filters industry is due to increasing focus on water purification and water quality. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest water filters global market share. Major players in the water filters industry include Eaton Corporation, Suez Water Technologies & Solutions, Veolia, Dow Water & Process Solutions, EvoQua Water Technologies, Mann-Hummel.

Water Filters Market Segments

• By Filters: Single And Dual Media Filter, Multi-Media Filtration, Activated Carbon Filtration, Ultra-Filtration, Strainer Cartridge, Other Filters

• By Technology: Gravity Purifiers, RO Purifiers, UV Purifiers

• By End-Use Verticals: Municipal, Industrial, Other End-Use Verticals

• By Geography: The global water filters industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A water filter is a device that filters out harmful chemicals, organic and inorganic elements, and biological pollutants from water. Water filters are used to remove contaminants from water and provide safe drinking water.

