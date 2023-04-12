MRFR Analysts Predict Data Analytics Market to Surpass 303.4 Billion in Revenue by 2030: Get a Gist of the Industry
Want to stay ahead of the competition? Get ahead with the latest Data Analytics Market trends Unleash the power of data today and watch your business soar!NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future Insights
According to MRFR analysis, the global data analytics market is expected to register a CAGR of 27.60% from 2022 to 2030 and hold a value of over USD 303.4 Billion by 2030.
The data analytics market refers to the use of advanced software tools and techniques to analyze and interpret large sets of data in order to gain valuable insights and make informed business decisions. This market is driven by the increasing need for organizations to leverage the vast amounts of data they generate to optimize their operations, improve customer experiences, and gain a competitive edge in their industries. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the data analytics market. As more organizations have had to rapidly adapt to new ways of working, there has been a growing need for data analytics solutions to help them make sense of the vast amounts of data generated by remote work, online sales, and other digital channels. In addition, the pandemic has accelerated the trend toward digital transformation, with many companies investing in advanced analytics tools to gain a better understanding of their customers and improve their overall business agility.
To stay "ahead" of your competitors, request samples: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1689
Data Analytics Industry Key Players
Some of the top key market players are.
IBM Corporation (US)
Microsoft Corporation (US)
Oracle Corporation (US) (Germany)
Amazon Web Services Inc. (US)
Tableau Software LLC (US)
SiSense Inc (US)
Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. (India)
ThoughtSpot Inc. (US)
Mu Sigma (US)
Regional Analysis
The data analytics market is a global one, with significant growth opportunities in regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. North America is the largest market for data analytics, driven by the presence of major technology companies and a strong focus on innovation. Europe is also a significant market, with a growing demand for data analytics solutions in industries such as healthcare and manufacturing. The Asia Pacific region is expected to see the fastest growth in the coming years, driven by increasing adoption of cloud-based analytics solutions and the rise of digital transformation initiatives in countries such as China and India. Latin America is also a growing market, with a focus on improving business efficiency and customer experiences in industries such as retail and financial services.
Browse Full Report Details: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/data-analytics-market-1689
Market Segmentation
The Global data analytics market has been segmented based on type, solution, application and deployment.
Based on Type: Customer Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, and Descriptive Analytics
Based on Solution: Data Management, Fraud & Security Intelligence, Data Mining and Data Monitoring
Based on Application: Enterprise Resource Planning, Supply Chain Management, Human Resource Management and Database Management
Based on Deployment: Cloud and On-Premises
Ask For Customization: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_customize/1689
** Also Check Trending Report of MRFR **
5G Technology Market Research Report- Forecast till 2030
Metaverse Market Research Report - Global Forecast till 2030
About Market Research Future:
At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.
MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.
Sagar kadam
WantStats Research And Media Pvt. Ltd.
+ +91 9595392885
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube