Georgia Child Care Association Calls Attention to Dangers of Unregulated Summer Camps

Georgia Child Care Association is warning the public about the dangers of License Exempt Summer Camps and the inconsistent care it encourages

It's important to raise awareness about the inconsistency of care for parents choosing summer camps since they could unknowingly put their children at risk.” — GCCA CEO Ellen Reynolds

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Georgia Child Care Association (GCCA), a 501c6 serving as a voice of Georgia’s licensed child care providers, is warning the public about the dangers of License Exempt Summer Camps and the inconsistent care it encourages.The State does not require license exempt summer camps to conduct background checks required of the camp counselors or workers. Unlike licensed Child Care facilities and school systems with significant health and safety requirements – such as basic health and safety training, CPR certification and mandatory teacher to child ratios in place – the State of Georgia does not require the camps to be licensed.“Georgia Child Care Association wants families of children enrolling in summer camps to join our ‘Verify before you Trust’ campaign, where we help protect children by ensuring all camps and staff have been through background checks, basic health and safety training, which childcare facilities require,” GCCA CEO Ellen Reynolds said. “It's important to raise awareness about the inconsistency of care for parents choosing summer camps since they could unknowingly put their children at risk.”GCCA’s mission is to enhance, support and promote quality in the licensed early learning child care industry, for its members and for the children of Georgia. The association does this through expanded professional development, targeted advocacy, public awareness and partnerships with community leadership.For more information, please visit www.georgiachildcare.org twitter.com/GaChildCare and instagram.com/gachildcare # # #ABOUTFounded in 1977, the Georgia Child Care Association (GCCA) is a 501c6 non-profit membership organization serving as the voice of Georgia’s licensed child care providers within the halls of government and within the broader community of early learning professionals. GCCA is the ONLY voice representing the unique business interests of center owners, operators, and administrators.