Animal Health Market Share Expected to Surpass a Valuation of USD 75.02 Billion by 2030 Growing at a 7.6% CAGR | MRFR
Animal Health Market Information by Animal Type, by Product, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and by Region - Forecast till 2030NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The animal health market is the sector of the economy concerned with the development, production, and sale of products and services designed to maintain and improve the health of animals, both domestic and wild. This market includes products such as vaccines, medicines, diagnostic tools, and nutritional supplements, as well as services such as veterinary care and animal welfare management.
The animal health market has been experiencing steady growth over the past few years and is expected to continue growing in the coming years. The global animal health market size was valued at USD 35.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 75.02 billion grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2022 to 2030.
Key Players
Some of the key players in the animal health market include Zoetis, Merck Animal Health, Elanco, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, Bayer Animal Health, Virbac, Ceva Sante Animale, Vetoquinol, IDEXX Laboratories, and Heska Corporation.
Market Segmentation
The animal health market can be segmented based on different factors such as product type, animal type, distribution channel, and geography. The following are some of the key market segments in the animal health market:
Product type: The animal health market can be segmented into pharmaceuticals, vaccines, feed additives, diagnostics, and others. Pharmaceuticals and vaccines are the major contributors to the animal health market, accounting for a significant share of the market revenue.
Animal type: The animal health market can be segmented based on animal type such as livestock, companion animals, and others. The livestock segment includes animals such as cattle, swine, poultry, and sheep, while the companion animal segment includes dogs, cats, and horses. The livestock segment is the largest contributor to the animal health market, driven by the increasing demand for animal-based products.
Distribution channel: The animal health market can be segmented based on the distribution channel such as veterinary hospitals and clinics, retail pharmacies and drug stores, and online pharmacies. Veterinary hospitals and clinics are the major distribution channels for animal health products and services.
Geography: The animal health market can be segmented based on geography, including regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.
Therapeutic area: The animal health market can also be segmented based on therapeutic area, such as anti-infectives, parasiticides, anti-inflammatory, and others.
These segments help the industry players to analyze the animal health market and develop specific strategies to target the different segments effectively. By analyzing the market segments, companies can understand the needs of the target audience and develop products and services that meet those needs.
Regional Analysis
The animal health market can be analyzed based on regional markets. The following are some of the key regions in the animal health market:
North America: North America is one of the largest markets for animal health products and services, with the United States being the major contributor to the region's growth. The growth of the animal health market in North America is driven by the high pet ownership rates, increasing demand for animal-based products, and a strong focus on animal welfare.
Europe: Europe is another significant market for animal health products, with countries such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom being the major contributors to the region's growth. The growth of the animal health market in Europe is driven by factors such as increasing pet ownership rates, rising awareness of animal health and welfare, and favorable government policies.
Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the animal health market due to the increasing demand for animal protein, rising awareness of animal health and welfare, and the presence of a large number of animal health companies in the region. China and India are the major contributors to the region's growth.
Latin America: The animal health market in Latin America is driven by the increasing demand for animal-based products and the presence of a large number of livestock and poultry farms in the region. Brazil is the major contributor to the region's growth.
Middle East and Africa: The animal health market in the Middle East and Africa region is expected to witness steady growth due to the increasing demand for animal-based products and the emergence of new animal diseases and pathogens. South Africa is the major contributor to the region's growth.
Overall, the growth of the animal health market varies across regions and is influenced by various factors such as population growth, consumer preferences, and government policies.
