Surgical Sutures Market Size Analysis (USD 6.11 billion by 2027): Regional Dynamics and Competitive Landscape

Surgical Sutures Market Growth 2023

The demand would rise steadily as the pace of surgeries conducted in hospitals increases and the number of coronavirus-infected patients decreases.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Surgical Sutures Market Size was Valued at 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟒.𝟑𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗, and is Anticipated to Garner 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟔.𝟏𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕, registering a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟔% from 2020 to 2027.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the Surgical Sutures Market, including an in-depth analysis of market trends, key segments, investment opportunities, value chain analysis, regional landscape, and competitive scenarios. It offers valuable insights for established market players, new entrants, investors, and other stakeholders to devise effective strategies and make informed decisions to enhance their market position. The report is a valuable resource for anyone seeking to gain a deeper understanding of the Surgical Sutures Market and its growth potential in the future.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬, 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐧𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. 𝐇𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡. 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐲, 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐟𝐞𝐰 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬.

Market Overview:

Surgical sutures or stitches use surgical threads and suturing devices to hold the tissues together to repair wounds and surgical incisions. Sutures must be strong and flexible so that they can be knotted and tied easily. They should be water & fluid resistant and biocompatible to prevent the spread of infection and/or any adverse reaction on the body. The major factors that drive the growth of this market include rise in adoption of technologically advanced products, surge in ageing population & related increase in incidence of various chronic diseases, increase in awareness about healthcare, and rise in number of hospitals across the globe. However, pitfalls such as incompetent quality assurance, lack of proper sterilization, and dearth of skilled professionals & technicians are expected to hinder the surgical suture market growth during the forecast period.

✅ 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Johnson & Johnsons

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Smith & Nephew

• Demetech Corporation

• Conmed Corporation

• W.L. Gore & Associates

• Boston Scientific

• Medtronic Inc.

• Healthium MedTech

• Peters Surgical

• Surgical Specialties Corporation

✅ 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: –

By Product Type

• Automated Suturing Devices

• Sutures

By Material

• Monofilament

• Multifilament

By Application

• Cardiovascular Surgeries

• General Surgeries

• Gynecological Surgeries

• Orthopedic Surgeries

• Ophthalmic Surgeries

• Other Surgeries

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in 2019, contributing to nearly half of the global surgical sutures market, and will maintain its leadership status by 2027. This is attributed to increase in adoption of advanced absorbable & antibacterial coated sutures, rise in surgical procedures, and the development of the wound management sector in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, owing to increase in number of surgical procedures with rise in incidence of chronic diseases and demand for better healthcare services from huge patient base.

Key findings of the study

• In 2021 suture was the leading segment, accounting for 84% of the suture market, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period.

• North America accounted for the share of 48.41% of the global surgical suture market in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.10%.

• U.S. is the major shareholder, accounting for 91.09% share of the North American surgical suture market in 2021.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

