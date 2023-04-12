Dental Industry Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends | Demand, Regional Analysis And Industry Forecast by 2030
Dental Industry Market Information By Discipline (Endodontics, Restorative Dentistry, Prosthodontics) By Consumables, By End-User and Region—Forecast till 2030NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The dental industry market size is projected to reach approximately USD 60.37 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2030.The dental industry is a large and growing market worldwide. The industry includes a wide range of products and services, including dental equipment, materials, and supplies, as well as dental services such as preventive care, restorative procedures, and cosmetic dentistry.
The growing aging population, increasing dental problems, and the rising demand for cosmetic dentistry are the major drivers of this growth.
Key Players
The dental industry market has several key players, including Dentsply Sirona, Danaher Corporation, Straumann Group, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., 3M Company, Henry Schein, Inc., Patterson Companies, Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, and GC Corporation, among others.
Market Segmentation
The dental industry market can be segmented based on various factors, such as product type, service type, end-user, and region. Here is a brief overview of the market segmentation of the dental industry:
Based on product type: Dental Equipment: includes instruments, consumables, and imaging equipment
Dental Supplies: includes dental restorative materials, preventive materials, and orthodontic supplies
Dental Implants and Prosthetics: includes dental implants, bridges, and dentures
Based on service type: Preventive Care: includes regular dental check-ups, cleanings, and X-rays
Restorative Procedures: includes fillings, crowns, and bridges, Endodontic Services: includes root canal treatments, Orthodontic Services: includes braces and aligners, Cosmetic Dentistry: includes teeth whitening, veneers, and dental implants
Based on end-user: Dental Hospitals and Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Others (including academic institutes and research organizations)
Based on region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa
Segmentation of the dental industry market allows companies to understand the market's various components and target specific segments more efficiently. For instance, dental equipment manufacturers can focus on supplying advanced imaging equipment and consumables to dental hospitals and clinics, while dental restorative material manufacturers can target the dental laboratories. Understanding the market segmentation can also help companies in developing their marketing strategies and allocating their resources effectively.
Regional Analysis
The dental industry market can be analyzed regionally by considering the market size, growth rate, and key drivers and challenges for each region. Here is a brief overview of the dental industry market in some of the major regions:
North America: North America is the largest market for dental products and services due to the high prevalence of dental diseases and the availability of advanced dental care technologies. The United States is the largest market in the region, accounting for the majority of the market share. The increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry and the growing aging population are some of the major drivers of growth in the region.
Europe: Europe is the second-largest market for dental products and services after North America. The market is driven by the increasing demand for dental implants and prosthetics, rising awareness of oral hygiene, and the availability of advanced dental technologies. Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are the major markets in the region.
Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing dental awareness, rising disposable income, and the growing number of dental clinics and hospitals. China, India, and Japan are the major markets in the region. The market growth is driven by the increasing dental problems, rising geriatric population, and the adoption of advanced dental technologies.
Latin America: The Latin American dental industry market is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing awareness of oral hygiene, rising dental tourism, and the growing number of dental clinics and hospitals. Brazil and Mexico are the major markets in the region.
Middle East & Africa: The Middle East & Africa dental industry market is expected to grow at a moderate rate due to the increasing prevalence of dental diseases and the rising demand for dental implants and prosthetics. The market growth is driven by the improving healthcare infrastructure and the growing medical tourism industry. Saudi Arabia, UAE, and South Africa are the major markets in the region.
Overall, the dental industry market is expected to grow in all regions due to the increasing demand for dental services and products and the adoption of advanced dental technologies. However, the growth rate and market size may vary depending on the region's economic and demographic factors.
