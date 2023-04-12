Media Gateway Market Size, Share And Growth Trajectory For 2023-2032

Media Gateway Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Media Gateway Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the media gateway market. As per TBRC’s media gateway market forecast, the media gateway market size is expected to reach $2.64 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.3%.

The growth in the media gateway industry is due to growing number of data centers. North America region is expected to hold the largest media gateway global market share. Major players in the media gateway industry include AudioCodes Ltd., Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dialogic Corp, Grandstream Networks, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Media Gateway Market Segments

• By Type: Analog, Digital

• By Technology: Wired, Wireless, Hybrid

• By Vertical: Government, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, Healthcare, Telecommunications, Transportation, Other Verticals

• By Geography: The global media gateway industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A media gateway is a device, such as an IP gateway, circuit switch, or channel bank, that converts data from one type of network to another as per the requirement. Media gateways are used to convert multimedia sessions and a voice in many service providers and enterprise applications.



