Non Fat Dry Milk Market Size, Share Analysis And Growth Trends For 2023-2032

Non Fat Dry Milk Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 12, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Non Fat Dry Milk Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the non fat dry milk market. As per TBRC’s non fat dry milk market forecast, the non fat dry milk market size is expected to grow to $9.85 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.4%.

The growth in the non fat dry milk industry is due to health consciousness among consumers. North America region is expected to hold the largest non fat dry milk market share. Major non fat dry milk companies include Blue Diamond Growers, Oatly AB, Danone SA, Earth's Own Food Company, Eden Foods Inc.

Non Fat Dry Milk Market Segments

• By Type: Spray Dried, Roller Dried

• By Classification: High-Heat NFDM (Non Fat Dry Milk), Medium-Heat NFDM (Non Fat Dry Milk), Low-Heat NFDM (Non Fat Dry Milk)

• By Variety: Almond NFDM (Non Fat Dry Milk), Coconut NFDM (Non Fat Dry Milk), Soy NFDM (Non Fat Dry Milk), Other Varieties

• By Function: Browning Or Color, Emulsification, Foaming, Water Binding, Flavor

• By End-User: Residential, Commercial

• By Geography: The global non fat dry milk industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

After removing the fat and water from the milk, the final product is nonfat dry milk. It contains the same amount of lactose, milk proteins, and milk minerals as fresh milk from which it was made. The product's moisture content is less than 5% of its total weight.

