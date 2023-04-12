Global Protein Engineering Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Protein Engineering Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Protein Engineering Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the protein engineering industry. As per TBRC’s protein engineering market forecast, the protein engineering market size is expected to reach $5.87 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13%.

The increasing demand for protein-based drugs is driving the protein engineering market. North America is expected to hold the largest protein engineering global market share. Major players in the protein engineering industry include Bruker Corporation, Codexis Inc., Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, GenScript Biotech Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc.

Protein Engineering Market Segments

1) By Product and Services: Instruments, Reagents, Services and Software

2) By Protein Type: Insulin, Monoclonal Antibodies, Coagulation Factors, Vaccines, Growth Factors, Other Protein Types

3) By Technology: Irrational Protein Design, Rational Protein Design

4) By End User: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations

Protein engineering is the process by which researchers can modify protein sequences through the substitution, insertion, or deletion of nucleotides within the gene that encodes them. This is done with the aim of obtaining modified proteins that are better suited to particular applications or purposes than unmodified proteins.

