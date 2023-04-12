Adams Academy is Becoming a Free Online Learning Platform from April 15, 2023

The possibilities are endless with distance education”
— Bayezid Akhtar
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Adams Academy is becoming a FREE online learning platform, effective from April 15th, 2023. This will provide an incredible opportunity for learning enthusiasts, students, and professionals to broaden their knowledge and enhance their skills without spending a penny!
Since its inception, Adams Academy has been working relentlessly to provide quality education to learners. And it’s establishment in 2017 put a new mark in the world of e-learning with a rich library of courses and innovative technologies and tools for training and development.
Adams Academy now offers 1000 top-grade accredited training courses from business to design, technology, personal development and more. Each course is designed after thorough research, with the utmost care, attention, and expert knowledge, to empower learners and give them the best learning experience possible.
The founder of this online learning platform, Bayezid Akhtar shared, “We believe everyone should have free access to education and training. Free access to education has the ability to empower people, bring them out of their shell, make them skilled, improve their financial condition and so much more. The possibilities are endless! That’s why we’ve taken this initiative to make Adams Academy a free distance learning platform. From now on, anyone can learn anything they desire without worrying about costs or limitations at Adams Academy.”
Adams Academy provides courses broken down into easy-to-follow modules with information from recent development in related industries. Moreover, they provide easy access to course modules and study materials so that learners can learn on their own time and pace. To ensure a smooth learning experience for everyone, there’s 24/7 learning assistance from qualified tutors.
Josh Peterson, one of the learners, said, “Thrilled to hear that Adams Academy is becoming a free online learning platform. I have always enjoyed their courses, and they were a great help to my professional development. Now that all the courses are free, I am planning to enrol in more courses.”
Education without limits is indeed within reach at Adams Academy!
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.