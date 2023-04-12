Albumin Market Size (USD 8.95 billion by 2030): Growth Opportunities and Challenges in Plasma Fractionation

Albumin Market Growth 2023

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations and wavering market trends.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Albumin Market Size was Valued at 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟒.𝟖𝟏 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, and is Projected to Garner 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟖.𝟗𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, registering a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟒% from 2021 to 2030.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the Albumin Market, including an in-depth analysis of market trends, key segments, investment opportunities, value chain analysis, regional landscape, and competitive scenarios. It offers valuable insights for established market players, new entrants, investors, and other stakeholders to devise effective strategies and make informed decisions to enhance their market position. The report is a valuable resource for anyone seeking to gain a deeper understanding of the Albumin Market and its growth potential in the future.

𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐧𝐨𝐧-𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐥𝐛𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐧, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐢𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐨𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐬 & 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐦𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐥𝐛𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐥𝐛𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. 𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐛𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐥𝐛𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐝𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭. 𝐇𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐡𝐲𝐩𝐨𝐚𝐥𝐛𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐚 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐥𝐮𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲.

Market Overview:

Albumin is a protein that is synthesized by the liver and found in the blood plasma of mammals. It accounts for about half of the total protein in human blood plasma. Albumin plays a vital role in maintaining the osmotic pressure of blood, which is the balance of fluid between the blood and surrounding tissues. It also helps to transport a variety of substances throughout the body, including hormones, fatty acids, and drugs. Additionally, albumin has antioxidant properties and can bind to and neutralize harmful substances such as free radicals. Clinical measures of albumin levels in blood can be used as an indicator of a person's nutritional status and liver function, as well as other health conditions.

✅ 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐀𝐥𝐛𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Takeda Pharmaceuticals Inc

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Ventria Bioscience

• Baxter International Inc.

• China Biologic Products, Inc.

• Merck KGaA

• Novozymes

• Octapharma AG

• CSL Limited

• Grifols, S.A.

✅ 𝐀𝐥𝐛𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: –

By Type

• Human Serum Albumin

• Bovine Serum Albumin

• Recombinant Albumin

By Application

• Therapeutics

• Drug Formulation & Vaccines

• Component of Media

• Other

By region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering nearly half of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

Key Findings of The Study

• By type, the human serum albumin segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

• On the basis of application type, the therapeutics segment dominated the market in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• Region-wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

