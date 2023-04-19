The Elisabeth Kübler-Ross Foundation hosts its 6th online education series this Spring 2023

The Nature of Grief - EKRF Education Series Spring 2023 The Nature of Grief - guest speakers

The Nature of Grief: deepening with the nature of our grief, ourselves as grieving nature, and the healing that comes through connecting with nature.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Elisabeth Kübler-Ross Foundation (EKR Foundation), a non-profit organization inspired by the life of psychiatrist, humanitarian, and hospice pioneer Dr. Elisabeth Kübler-Ross, is pleased to announce its 6th Education Series, to launch Thursday, May 4, 2023. It’s in the spirit of embracing all of life—which includes death—that we further Dr. Elisabeth Kübler-Ross’ mission and vision through collaborations, education, and advocacy.

This Spring’s Education Series, The Nature of Grief, frames grief within all that we understand to be natural/nature and explores the many ways in which grief intersects with nature, its cycles, our relationship to nature, and the current environmental condition of the planet. This series is an invitation to explore the fullness of grief through its origin and reference in nature.

To register, please visit:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-nature-of-grief-tickets-606702081257

CLASS FORMAT: 8 live Zoom sessions, recorded for replay. Participants will receive links to the recordings within 5 days of each live session. $120 USD includes all 8 sessions and access to recordings.

TEACHING DYNAMICS INCLUDE: lecture, practice, workshop, conversation, ritual, experiential, and others.

LANGUAGES: Simultaneous interpretation Spanish/English; English/Spanish

PROGRAM: Thursdays, 12:00PM-1:00PM ET

MAY 4 – Introduction to the series with Wilka Roig and Richard Skrein of The Forest School – Wilderness Stories: Listening to the Lessons from Nature

Wilka is founder and president of Fundación EKR México Centro and deputy director of education of the EKR Foundation Global. She is a transpersonal psychologist, death doula, grief counselor.

Richard is a Forest School teacher trainer, educator and author. He is part of the Garden Classroom, a charity in London that connects urban children and families with nature. He believes deeply in the power of the outdoors to educate, nurture, inspire and heal.

MAY 11 - Madison Ledgerwood of Remembering Earth - Animism, Grief, and the More-than-Human

Madison is executive director of Remembering Earth, and holds space for people to move through and with personal, climate, socio-cultural, and ecological grief and skilled in eco-depth psychology.

MAY 18 - Yvonne Heath of Love Your Life to Death & Wilka Roig of EKR México Centro - Reconnecting with Our Nature and the Nature of Our Grief

Yvonne is a member of the EKRF Advisory Board, a registered nurse since 1988, working in emergency, intensive care, chemotherapy, palliative care, and hospice. She is Founder of Love Your Life to Death and the #IJustShowedUp movement.

Wilka is founder and president of Fundación EKR México Centro and deputy director of education of the EKR Foundation Global. She is a transpersonal psychologist, death doula, grief counselor.

MAY 25 - LaUra Schmidt of the Good Grief Network - Touching our Collective Grief

LaUra is the founder of the Good Grief Network. A lifelong student, curator, and practitioner of personal and collective resilience strategies, she is the author of How to Live in a Chaotic Climate: 10 Steps to Reconnect with Ourselves, Our Communities, and Our Planet, to be released August 2023.

JUNE 1 - Leslie Davenport, Climate Psychologist - Eco-grief Carves a Path for Planetary Healing

Leslie is a climate psychology educator, consultant, and therapist exploring the intersectionality of climate, economics, education, policy, and social justice. Leslie authored four books including Emotional Resiliency in the Era of Climate Change, and All the Feelings Under the Sun.

JUNE 8 - Joanne Cacciatore of Miss Foundation - Be Like a Dog. Sit. Stay.

Joanne is a Professor at Arizona State University and the coordinator of the graduate Certificate in Trauma and Bereavement program. Her research has been published in peer reviewed journals. In 1996, after the death of her daughter, Cheyenne, she started the international NGO, the MISS Foundation, helping parents facing child death.

JUNE 15 - Damaris Chrystal of Earth/Spirit Tending - Earth as Grief Ally

Damaris tends to humans and animals in their dying journeys. Studied in the Dagara West African tradition of grieving and other shamanic traditions, she shares perspectives, medicine rites, rituals and various nature-based support approaches so the bereaved may discern and respond to grief with the support of nature.

JUNE 22 - Closing Session with guest speakers

Invitation to the Nature of Grief education series