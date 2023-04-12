Harnessing the Power of the Sun: The Advantages of Solar Boats for Commercial and Industrial Applications

Solar Boat

The growth of the global solar boat market is propelling due to introduction of stringent emission regulations, and growth in the marine tourism industry.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Solar Boat Market," The solar boat market was valued at $0.65 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2022 to 2031.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10545

In recent years, renewable energy sources have been gaining more attention due to their potential to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and their contribution to a more sustainable future. One area where this is particularly evident is in the development of solar boats. Solar boats are watercraft that use solar energy as their primary power source, allowing them to move through the water without producing harmful emissions or noise pollution. In this blog, we will explore the history, design, and benefits of solar boats.

There are several benefits to using solar boats. First and foremost, they are environmentally friendly, producing no emissions or noise pollution. This makes them ideal for use in sensitive waterways where traditional boats may be prohibited. Solar boats are also very cost-effective to operate, as the primary power source (the sun) is free and renewable. This makes them an excellent choice for commercial applications such as ferry services, as they have low operating costs and require minimal maintenance.

Another benefit of solar boats is their versatility. They can be used for a wide range of applications, from recreational use to commercial transportation. In fact, solar boats are increasingly being used in the tourism industry, allowing visitors to explore waterways while minimizing their impact on the environment.

𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁? 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗕𝗲𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗕𝘂𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10545

Covid-19 Scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic led to delayed development and postponement of launches of new electric and solar boats & propulsion systems. Moreover, slowdown in the operation of major market players and shortage of component negatively affected the market.

The shipping industry was majorly affected due to disrupted supply chain, shortage of components, and regulations associated with the import and export of goods.

The travel regulations imposed by governments of several countries to curb the spread of the virus created challenges for engineers while performing routine maintenance.

The closure of manufacturing facilities and trade restrictions affected the expansion of the market.

The growth of the global solar boat market is propelling due to introduction of stringent emission regulations, and growth in the marine tourism industry across the globe. However, less operational efficiency and high purchase and maintenance cost of solar boats are factors hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, government support to promote adoption of electric and solar boat is expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to dominate the global solar boat market in 2021. Key factors contributing toward the market growth include, commitment of the government toward decreasing emission levels, encouraging zero-emission power sources, innovative battery systems, and high performance of longer-range batteries. Furthermore, manufacturers are focusing on new battery technologies to deliver longer-range batteries and high performance for electric and solar boats. Development in emission norms and restrictions in maritime transportation has led to the growth of the market. Increase in investments by government and private sector in research and development of battery systems and electronic components is expected to fuel the market expansion during the forecast period.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By battery type, the lithium-ion segment is anticipated to exhibit significant solar boat industry growth in the near future.

By solar panel type, the polycrystalline segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By application, the cargo boats segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, North America is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global solar boat market include ABB Ltd., Aquawatt (Aquawatt Green Marine Technologies), Boesch Motorboote AG, Corvus Energy, Duffy Electric Boat Company, ElectraCraft, Inc., Greenline Yachts, Grove Boats SA, NavAlt Solar & Electric Boats Pvt. Ltd., Quadrofoil d.o.o., RAND Boats ApS, Soel Yachts B.V., Torqeedo GmbH, and Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗮𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/solar-boat-market/purchase-options