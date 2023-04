Swamp in the City: A Cajun & Creole Music Festival Returns to the Red Hook Waterfront, May 18-21, 2023

Swamp in the City Festival: May 18-21, Red Hook, Brooklyn (photo credit: Colin Gould)

Dust off your dancing shoes for the 6th Annual Swamp in the City: A Cajun & Creole Music Festival: May 18-21, 2023 in Red Hook, Brooklyn.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Swamp in the City is NYC's one-and-only Cajun & Creole music festival that celebrates the vibrant musical, cultural and culinary heritage unique to Southwest Louisiana. The open-air music festival takes place May 18-21, 2023 and will feature world-class Louisiana dancehall bands, dance lessons, Cajun jam sessions, musical workshops led by Swamp in the City artists, Cajun/Creole food, a Sunday family dance, sweeping views of the Statue of Liberty, and a jam-packed weekend of fun all along the beautiful Red Hook waterfront. Swamp in the City festival kicks off on Thursday, May 18 aboard the historic Waterfront Museum & Barge (290 Conover St., Brooklyn) and continues Friday-Sunday with ticketed performances at Strong Rope Brewery (185 Van Dyke St., Brooklyn).This year's all-star lineup includes The Revelers, Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble, Couillon Connection, Roddie Romero, Jesse Lege, Joel Savoy, Blake Miller, Kelli Jones, Wilson Savoy, Rose & the Bros, Jimmy Breaux, The Old Fashioned Aces, Amelia Biere, Kevin Wimmer, Chas Justus, Chris Stafford, Jo Vidrine, Glenn Fields, Colin Gould and more.For tickets and more info, visit swampinthecity.com