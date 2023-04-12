Swamp in the City: A Cajun & Creole Music Festival Returns to the Red Hook Waterfront, May 18-21, 2023

There were 2,175 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,427 in the last 365 days.
Dust off your dancing shoes for the 6th Annual Swamp in the City: A Cajun & Creole Music Festival: May 18-21, 2023 in Red Hook, Brooklyn.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Swamp in the City is NYC's one-and-only Cajun & Creole music festival that celebrates the vibrant musical, cultural and culinary heritage unique to Southwest Louisiana. The open-air music festival takes place May 18-21, 2023 and will feature world-class Louisiana dancehall bands, dance lessons, Cajun jam sessions, musical workshops led by Swamp in the City artists, Cajun/Creole food, a Sunday family dance, sweeping views of the Statue of Liberty, and a jam-packed weekend of fun all along the beautiful Red Hook waterfront. Swamp in the City festival kicks off on Thursday, May 18 aboard the historic Waterfront Museum & Barge (290 Conover St., Brooklyn) and continues Friday-Sunday with ticketed performances at Strong Rope Brewery (185 Van Dyke St., Brooklyn).
