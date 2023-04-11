More than 200 homes coming to Vancouver

CANADA, April 11 - More than 200 units are on the way for people in Vancouver as the Province has purchased a 115-unit building at 1450 West 12th Ave. to provide supportive housing and a 95-unit building in Gastown is also set to reopen.

“We are taking action to find homes for those who live in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “With the West 12th purchase, this is another 115 units that will help break the cycle of homelessness for people on East Hastings and in Crab Park. BC Housing has opened more than 1,400 supportive housing units in the city of Vancouver – with 330 new or renovated units in the Downtown Eastside by June – to provide people at East Hastings and Crab Park with 24/7 supports and access to health care.”

West 12th will open for use as supportive housing, creating new homes for those currently living in Vancouver single-room occupancy (SRO) buildings and opening additional avenues toward housing for those sheltering outdoors in the Downtown Eastside. The 12-storey concrete building features bachelor suites with in-unit bathrooms, several lounge areas, a central dining room and office space for staff as well as a commercial kitchen on the ground floor.

Tenanting of these 115 units will be prioritized to those currently living in Vancouver SROs, with residents selected based on an assessment of need with priority given to seniors. As residents move into 1450 West 12th Ave., the units they vacate will be offered to people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

Chalmers Foundation had previously operated a seniors’ care facility in the building. All residents were previously relocated to Rideau Residence at 1850 Rosser Ave. in Burnaby as a part of a separate 2022 partnership with the Province and BC Housing. Renovations of 1450 West 12th Ave. are expected to begin in the spring, with residents anticipated to begin moving in by fall 2023.

“Additionally, we can share that 95 units are coming back online at the Gastown building, providing much-needed homes for people in Vancouver,” Kahlon said. “This will benefit returning tenants that were displaced by fire and open to people in shelters and others who are in need of housing.”

The Gastown building, at 112 Waters St., is an SRO that will accommodate approximately 25 former residents who were displaced by a 2022 fire that damaged the building. The operator, Atira, will also welcome people from Hastings Street shelters and people in need of stable housing from the area to the remaining units. Tenanting of these new units will be done through the co-ordinated access and assessment table, and decisions will be based on individual needs.

Since 2017, the Province has delivered more than 74,000 new homes that have been completed or are underway for people in B.C., including more than 8,400 in Vancouver.

Quick Facts:

The Province, through BC Housing, has committed approximately $54.6 million toward the purchase of and necessary renovations to 1450 West 12th Ave., which include: $40.5 million to purchase the building (appraised at $42 million); approximately $4.1 million for fees associated with the purchase closure; and $10 million to complete necessary building renovations.

Operating costs for this project will be made public closer to project opening.

