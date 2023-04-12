Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, April 12, 2023

There were 2,371 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,557 in the last 365 days.
April 11, 2023 10:02 PM | 3 min read
OTTAWA, ON, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
Washington, D.C., United States of America
|
|
|
11:00 a.m.
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will deliver a keynote address on building a values-based global clean economy, hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics. A moderated Q&A session will follow.
|
|
|
|
Notes for media:
|
|
12:00 p.m.
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting.
|
|
|
|
Note for media:
|
|
|
|
|
2:00 p.m.
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will participate in the Third Ministerial Roundtable Discussion for Support to Ukraine, co-chaired by the World Bank Group, the Government of Ukraine, and the International Monetary Fund.
|
|
|
|
Notes for media:
|
|
|
6:30 p.m.
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting.
|
|
|
|
Note for media:
|
|
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with international partners throughout the day.
This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca/en
SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/11/c3579.html
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.