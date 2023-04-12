Submit Release
Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, April 12, 2023

April 11, 2023 10:02 PM | 3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Washington, D.C., United States of America

11:00 a.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will deliver a keynote address on building a values-based global clean economy, hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics. A moderated Q&A session will follow.



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage.
  • Media can register here.
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 10:30 a.m.
  • The event will be livestreamed here.

12:00 p.m. 

The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting.



Note for media:

  • Official photographers only.


2:00 p.m.   

The Deputy Prime Minister will participate in the Third Ministerial Roundtable Discussion for Support to Ukraine, co-chaired by the World Bank Group, the Government of Ukraine, and the International Monetary Fund.



Notes for media:

  • Official photographers only.
  • The first 30 minutes of the meeting will be livestreamed here.

6:30 p.m. 

The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting.



Note for media:

  • Official photographers only.

The Deputy Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with international partners throughout the day.

