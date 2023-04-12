Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, April 12, 2023

There were 2,371 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,556 in the last 365 days.
Note: All times local
Winnipeg, Manitoba
10:25 a.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with students to highlight measures from Budget 2023.
Note for media:
10:50 a.m.
The Prime Minister will make an announcement on Budget 2023 measures to help build a clean economy. A media availability will follow.
Notes for media:
1:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will celebrate Passover with members of the Jewish community.
Note for media:
3:45 p.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in a town hall with trade workers and apprentices.
Notes for media:
5:15 p.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the Mayor of Winnipeg, Scott Gillingham.
Closed to media
