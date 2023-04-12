Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,371 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,556 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, April 12, 2023

April 11, 2023 10:32 PM | 3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Winnipeg, Manitoba

10:25 a.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with students to highlight measures from Budget 2023.



Note for media:



10:50 a.m.

The Prime Minister will make an announcement on Budget 2023 measures to help build a clean economy. A media availability will follow.



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 10:00 a.m.
  • Media interested in participating can contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca for details.




1:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will celebrate Passover with members of the Jewish community.



Note for media:



3:45 p.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in a town hall with trade workers and apprentices.



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 3:00 p.m.
  • Media interested in participating can contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca for details.




5:15 p.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the Mayor of Winnipeg, Scott Gillingham.



Closed to media


This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/11/c0884.html

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more