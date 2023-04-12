Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Prohibited Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

        

CASE#: 23A3000395

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt                             

STATION: Berlin Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 1/19/2023 2030 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bisson Rd, Orange

VIOLATION: Prohibited Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Jonathan Nieto                                              

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On January 19, 2023 at approximately 2247 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of sexual misconduct. Investigation revealed, Jonathan Nieto, 40 of Barre, VT, engaged in prohibited sexual conduct with the victim. Nieto was cited to appear in Orange Superior Court - Criminal Division for the offense.

 

COURT ACTION: (X)Y N

COURT DATE/TIME:  5/17/2023 0830 hours           

COURT: Orange Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Tylor Rancourt

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N

Berlin, VT 05602

 

Office: 802-229-9191

Cell: 802-760-0545

 

