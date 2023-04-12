Berlin Barracks / Prohibited Conduct

There were 2,371 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,626 in the last 365 days.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3000395
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 1/19/2023 2030 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bisson Rd, Orange
VIOLATION: Prohibited Conduct
ACCUSED: Jonathan Nieto
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On January 19, 2023 at approximately 2247 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of sexual misconduct. Investigation revealed, Jonathan Nieto, 40 of Barre, VT, engaged in prohibited sexual conduct with the victim. Nieto was cited to appear in Orange Superior Court - Criminal Division for the offense.
COURT ACTION: (X)Y N
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/17/2023 0830 hours
COURT: Orange Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tylor Rancourt
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
578 Paine Turnpike N
Berlin, VT 05602
Office: 802-229-9191
Cell: 802-760-0545