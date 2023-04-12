Mimi Margarita's Spirited Self-Help Journals Have Arrived

Words of F*cking Wisdom A Journal for the Spirited Soul
Words of F*cking Wisdom A Journal for the Spirited Soul II
And Make a Starry World of Difference in Journal Variety
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenwich, Connecticut: Windsurf Publishing LLC today announced the publication of two new books available on Amazon and soon to be at other booksellers worldwide. Words of F*cking Wisdom A Journal for the Spirited Soul and Words of F*cking Wisdom A Journal for the Spirited Soul II are both inspiring journals for people who enjoy a little profanity of the English language while addressing their own thoughts, beliefs, perceptions, life experiences, and future.
Some people might be initially offended. But the fact is that many people do enjoy books with swear words for entertainment, stress and anxiety reduction, or simply to laugh with. Many titles today on Amazon and other booksellers exhibit such language and are pretty well mainstreamed. Some examples are adult coloring books, therapy books and journals, inspiration books and journals, and multiple related products. Windsurf’s new publications by author Mimi Margarita offers unique and insightful quotes and journal prompts that address many multifaceted circumstances of life. Ms. Margarita successfully delivers up these spicy journals that are not only calming but also electrifying and contemplative at the same time. They are geared to motivate and propel the reader and journal participant in new life directions.
Two quote examples from her books says to, “Use self-love to navigate your good f*cking fortune” and “make the wishes of your heart your top f*cking priority.” These are good reminders of things to always consider and remember and are paired with journal questions that illuminate one’s own compassion, acceptance and understanding of self, and release of negativity.
Besides of subtle humor, benefits of these journals include: new ways of looking at one's life events, getting to know oneself better than before, and contemplating new navigational plans for the future.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
M Mihăilescu
Windsurf Publishing LLC
+1 203-964-7231
windsurfpublishing@gmail.com