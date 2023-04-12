NATIONAL PICKLEBALL LEAGUE™ ANNOUNCES TEAM PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OKC PUNISHERS™

NPL Player and Oklahoma City native Jenny Marcos follows through on a forehand OKC Punishers Team Owners Dr. Doug and Carol Rowles, with NPL Co-founders Beth Bellamy, Michael Chen and Rick Witsken NPL Player and World #2 Scott Crandall in action

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Pickleball League™ (NPL Pickleball™) www.nplpickleball.com is pleased to announce a team purchase agreement with the Oklahoma City Punishers™ (OKC Punishers™) as the newest addition to the league. The OKC Punishers, owned by Carol and Doug Rowles, MD, is the sixth and final team to join the league for the 2023 season and will be based in Oklahoma City. The Punishers join previously announced NPL teams Naples JBB United, the Boca Raton Picklers, the Denver Iconics, the Indy Drivers, and the Austin Ignite.

Carol and Doug Rowles are both passionate about pickleball and are thrilled to be a part of the NPL Pickleball family. Carol had this to say about the purchase: “Doug and I connected with the NPL Co-founders immediately and knew that this was meant to be. OKC is a very special community and we know that the Punishers will be embraced as part of such a dynamic and innovative league."

Doug Rowles, MD, also commented on the purchase: "As a physician, I know the importance of staying active and healthy. Pickleball is a great way to do that, and I am looking forward to bringing professional pickleball to Oklahoma. The Oklahoma City Punishers are going to be a force to be reckoned with."

Beth Bellamy, co-founder of NPL Pickleball, expressed her excitement about the purchase: "We are thrilled to have Carol and Doug as owners of the Oklahoma City Punishers. They are wonderful people and their passion for pickleball is contagious. The NPL Pickleball family is growing and we couldn't be happier."

NPL Pickleball is a nationwide team competition for Champions Division (50+) professional pickleball players, featuring top pro players from around the nation. The league is committed to promoting the growth of the sport and showcasing the athleticism, skill, and excitement of pickleball. NPL Pickleball’s team owners will build their rosters through a player draft on April 14 in Naples, FL. The league held an extremely successful first-ever Combine event March 25-26 in Oklahoma City to allow players to showcase their skills to team owners and league evaluators ahead of the draft.

NPL Pickleball’s regular season weekends will take place from June to September, culminating in a season-ending Chicken N Pickle's (www.chickennpickle.com) new Glendale (Phoenix) Arizona's indoor facility, where the Championship title and $100,000 in prize money will be on the line. All events in 2023 will be held at Chicken N Pickle's (www.chickennpickle.com) state-of-the-art indoor facilities across the country. NPL Pickleball is also partnering with Oso Pickleball (www.osopickleball.com) to have the Oso Fury be the official pickleball for NPL Combine and League Matches in 2023.

Interested team owners and sponsors of NPL Pickleball can email info@nplpickleball.com for more information.

About NPL Pickleball: The National Pickleball League was founded in 2022 by Champions Pro players Rick Witsken, Beth Bellamy, Michael "Hammer Mike" Chen, and Tom DeCaprio. NPL Pickleball is a nationwide team competition for Champions Division (Age 50+) professional pickleball players.

For more information on NPL Pickleball, visit the league's website at www.nplpickleball.com.