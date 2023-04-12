Celebrating 70 Years, Town & Country Village Attracts Influx of New Brands

Palo Alto's iconic retail center grows; welcomes sustainability focused brands Faherty, Pact, Coyuchi, Evereve, and Santa Cruz-based The Penny Ice Creamery.
PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Palo Alto - Town & Country Village announced today several new or expanding tenancies this winter and spring, signs of the landmark retail center's continued evolution as a dining, shopping, and lifestyle destination.
With post-pandemic foot traffic surging at the outdoor complex since the end of 2021, Town & Country Village is experiencing dynamic growth. Five apparel and homegoods stores have opened or added space in as many months while its dining options continue to expand - with craft ice cream shop The Penny Ice Creamery as the latest addition.
Influential, sustainability-focused brands make up the new or expanded soft-goods offerings. The five stores include casual-chic clothing brand Faherty; organic cotton clothing company Pact; loungewear, linens, and bedding store Coyuchi; women's on-trend retailer Evereve; and a doubled-in-size expansion of "weekend-wear" retailer Marine Layer. As subscribers to the "conscious fashion" movement, the companies work to embed fair trade practices, sustainable materials, and environmental stewardship into their businesses.
"We're very excited to have these brands grow with us because they're exactly in line with what Peninsula residents and families want to wear: understated, upscale clothing manufactured with our planet's health in mind," said Brian Bokman, retail broker for Town & Country Village.
At 4,000 square feet, Evereve, which opened in March, is one of the largest retailers at Town & Country Village. Its expansive, elegant space showcases over 150 clothing brands.
New York-based Faherty, which offers high quality clothing for men, women, and children, opened February 24. Its outdoor-lifestyle wear includes clothing created by Native American designers.
Pact's Town & Country Village location, which opened December 22, is its second Bay Area location. The organic clothing manufacturer (towels and bedding are available online) started as a direct-to-consumer retailer. Bay Area-based Coyuchi opened November 22. Coyuchi sells all-organic loungewear, pajamas, bedding, linens, pillows, and baby items.
Also in December, Marine Layer added 900 square feet to its store for a total of 1,800 square feet. The San Francisco-based casualwear brand originally opened at Town & Country Village in 2015.
The five clothing stores fill out Town & Country Village's fashion offerings, which also includes Athleta, Fillmore & 5th, J.McLaughlin, Margaret O'Leary, and Ruti.
Fans of The Penny Ice Creamery await new store opening this spring
The Penny Ice Creamery will open its fifth craft ice cream store at Town & Country Village, its first outlet outside of Santa Cruz county. Fans rave about its constantly changing menu of artisanal flavors (like Tahitian Vanilla and Earl Grey) made entirely from scratch. All ingredients are organic and sustainably grown at local farms. The company even pasteurizes its own milk, giving it bragging rights as one of the smallest dairy manufacturing plants in California.
The shop joins an outstanding list of 21 food and dining options at Town & Country Village. Another eatery, beloved Gott's Roadside, plans to expand its space by 605 square feet this spring. With patronage at the center up more than 13% since the end of the pandemic lockdown in 2021, the restaurant requires more space to serve its customers.
At 70, Town & Country Village attracts Peninsula shoppers, delights families
Town & Country Village continues to evolve from its roots as a 1950's shopping mall to a lifestyle, activity, and retail center responsive to the needs and desires of modern shoppers. The advent of six new or expanded retail and food options heralds a remarkable growth spurt for the commercial center.
"We believe Town & Country Village's popularity is a testament to our commitment to be a community partner, events center, and a destination for residents in and around Palo Alto," Bokman said.
Coming this spring and summer, Town & Country Village's planned community events include its annual Bunny Hop, Sidewalk Sales, and back-to-school promotions.
About Town & Country Village
For 70 years, Town & Country Village has served Palo Alto and the surrounding Silicon Valley area with a distinctive mix of quality shopping; fine dining; and health, wellness, and beauty services. Notable for its ranch-style architecture and landscaped patios, Town & Country Village is recognized as one of the region's most popular entertainment and lifestyle destinations. To learn more, visit tandcvillage.com.
About Ellis Partners
Ellis Partners is a privately-owned commercial real estate investment and development company founded in San Francisco in 1993. Drawing upon decades of experience, the company has been able to identify unique real estate investment opportunities, produce exceptional investment performance, and provide lasting impacts on the tenants and communities it serves.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.