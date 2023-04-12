There were 2,372 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,625 in the last 365 days.
DUBLIN, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australia Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the publisher, the prepaid card market (value terms) in Australia increased at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2018-2022. Over the forecast period of 2023 to 2027, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 9.6%, increasing from US$19.22 billion in 2022 to reach US$30.86 billion by 2027.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of prepaid payment instruments, covering spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets across retail and corporate consumer segments. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Australia. With over 100 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet card market dynamics.
Scope
Australia Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast
Australia Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments
Australia Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness
Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop
Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories
Australia Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics
Australia Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics
Australia Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends
Australia General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Australia - Gift Card Market Size and Forecast
Australia Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Australia Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute
Australia Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
Australia Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
Australia Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
Australia Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
Australia Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Australia Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Australia Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Australia Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast
Australia Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast
