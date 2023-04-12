There were 2,401 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,610 in the last 365 days.
DUBLIN, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brazil Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend - Q1 2023 Update" report
Brazil is leading the digital payment revolution in the Latin American region. The Brazilian government is promoting the growth of the prepaid card market through Pix, the instant payment platform launched by the central bank. Along with the growing transaction volume in the online segment, prepaid payment instrument penetration has also increased in the brick-and-mortar sector in 2022.
Innovative fintech firms and strategic collaborations with global payments providers are driving the growth of the prepaid card market in Brazil, and the trend is projected to further continue from the short to medium-term perspective. Furthermore, the investment from venture capital and private equity firms into the Brazilian fintech ecosystem will support the industry growth over the next three to four years.
New regulation on prepaid card interchange fees is expected to dampen revenue growth for fintech firms in Brazil
In September 2022, the Brazilian central bank announced a 0.7% limit for interchange fees on a prepaid cards that are provided by fintech firms to their users in the country. The new regulation, which is expected to come into effect in April 2023, is a major setback for the growing prepaid card industry in Brazil. At present, there is no limit set on prepaid card interchange fees.
For fintech firms interchange fees on the prepaid card represents a major chunk of their revenue. Nubank, one of the leading prepaid card providers in the country, earned 7% of its total revenue through interchange fees during the financial year that ended June 30. According to the firm, the overall revenue for the firm would have been affected by 2.9%, if the central bank enforced the cap during the year. PagSeguro Digital and Inter & Co are among the other players that will be impacted due to the cap on interchange fees on prepaid card transactions.
Notably, conventional banking institutions pressed the central bank to set a cap on interchange fees, amid the rise of fintech firms in the country. The bank's debit card interchange fees will be capped at 0.5% per transaction under the new regulations announced by the central bank.
While the move will encourage more retailers and merchants to accept prepaid card payments, thereby driving transaction volume and value, it is will have a significant impact on the revenue of fintech firms.
Payment providers are seeking to boost financial inclusion through prepaid card launches in Brazil
Brazil is leading the Latin American digital payment revolution. Amid the growing shift to digital payment solutions, payment providers are launching innovative prepaid payment instruments. For instance,
With the demand for such prepaid payment instruments growing among consumers, the publisher expects more such launches in the Brazilian market from the short to medium-term perspective.
Fintech firms are raising capital to further drive financial inclusion among young Brazilians
To teach young Brazilians about financial independence and drive financial inclusion, fintech firms target teens and Gen Z consumers. These firms are also raising capital to further accelerate their growth.
The publisher expects the firm to further raise a funding round over the next three to four years. However, NG.CASH is also expected to experience a decline in its revenue due to the interchange fee cap introduced by the central bank in Brazil.
According to the publisher, the prepaid card market (value terms) in Brazil increased at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2018-2022. Over the forecast period of 2023 to 2027, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 12.9%, increasing from US$23.57 billion in 2022 to reach US$44.01 billion by 2027.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of prepaid payment instruments, covering spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets across retail and corporate consumer segments. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Brazil. With over 100 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet card market dynamics.
Scope
Brazil Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast
Brazil Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments
Brazil Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness
Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop
Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories
Brazil Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics
Brazil Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics
Brazil Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends
Brazil General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Brazil - Gift Card Market Size and Forecast
Brazil Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Brazil Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute
Brazil Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
Brazil Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
Brazil Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
Brazil Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
Brazil Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Brazil Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Brazil Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Brazil Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast
Brazil Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast
